Injured BJP MPs Better, Under Observation In ICU: RML

New Delhi: The health condition of two BJP MPs, who suffered head injuries in a face-off between opposition and NDA members on Parliament premises, is much better now and they remain under observation in the ICU of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here, authorities said on Friday. Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput (56) from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries on Thursday.

"Their health condition is much better now and their blood pressure levels are also under control," RML Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla said on Friday. "Mukesh Rajput still has little giddiness and heaviness in his head. Also, Sarangi has an old heart problem. He already had a stent in his heart. They are being kept under observation in the ICU and their condition is being monitored.

Treating doctors will decide on further course of treatment and on when to shift them to a ward," Dr Shukla said. Nothing significant regarding the injury has come up in the MRI and CT scans, he said. According to Dr Shukla, Sarangi was bleeding profusely when he was brought in.

"He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched," he said. "Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had also shot up. It has been brought under control," Dr Shukla had said on Thursday.

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

Trouble began when the INDIA bloc members insisted on entering Parliament through the BJP MPs holding a protest instead of using the space left empty on one side of the staircase of the Makar Dwar, used by members to enter and exit the building. Rajput was also injured in the melee.