Initial Phase Of Bihar SIR Almost Complete: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said the initial phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for Bihar "is almost complete with the forms having been made available to all the electors who were available," and no change has been made in the SIR as being rumoured.

"The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented smoothly at the ground level with the active cooperation of the electors. The initial phase of SIR, during which Enumeration forms were to be printed and distributed, is almost complete, with the forms having been made available to all the available electors," the ECI said in a statement.

The poll body reiterated that SIR is being conducted as per the instructions of June 24, and there is no change to that. The instructions say that draft electoral rolls to be issued on August 1 will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms have been received.

"The electors can submit their documents at any time before July 25. After publication of the draft electoral rolls, if any document is found deficient, the Electoral Registration Officer (EROs) can obtain such documents from the electors during scrutiny," a statement issued by ECI said.

As of July 6, over 1.69 crore enumeration forms, which is 21.46 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors in Bihar, have been received. Of this, over 65.4 lakh forms have been collected in the last 24 hours, with 19 days remaining for the last date for submission, the statement said.

As per ECI, 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting house-to-house to help electors fill enumeration forms and collect them. In the majority of cases, the BLOs are taking live pictures of the electors and uploading them for the ease of the electors.