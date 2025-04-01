ETV Bharat / bharat

'Inhuman And Illegal Demolition': SC Directs UP Government To Pay Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To House Owners

The top court chided the UP government, directing it to pay Rs 10 lakhs to the house owners affected by the illegal demolition.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority calling its demolition of homes in the city "inhuman and illegal". Observing the demolition action was carried out in a "high handed" manner, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said there was "rule of law in the country" and residential structures of citizens couldn't be demolished in such fashion.
File - A bulldozer in action in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority calling its demolition of homes in the city "inhuman and illegal".

Observing the demolition action was carried out in a "high handed" manner, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said there was "rule of law in the country" and residential structures of citizens couldn't be demolished in such fashion.

"This shocks our conscience. There is something called right to shelter, due process of law," the bench said.

The top court, therefore, directed the authority to pay within six weeks Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the house owners.

The apex court had previously slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the demolition action in Prayagraj without following the due legal procedure and said it sent a "shocking and wrong signal".

The petitioners' counsel had said the state government wrongly demolished the houses thinking the land belonged to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in 2023 in a police encounter.

The top court was hearing a plea by advocate Zulfiqar Haider, professor Ali Ahmed and others whose houses were demolished.

The Allahabad High Court had rejected their plea challenging the demolition. The petitioners had been reportedly served a notice on March 6, 2021 with respect to certain constructions at Lukerganj in Prayagraj district.

