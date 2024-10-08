Infrastructure Limitations, Unreliable Internet Connectivity Pose Challenges To RPM Adoption

New Delhi: Infrastructure limitations, weak internet connectivity and limited access to digital health tools, particularly in rural areas, hinder progress in the adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) in India, a vital innovation transforming how patients are cared for, especially in emergency and critical care settings.

“Despite its potential, the widespread adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) in India is having several challenges. Healthcare workers require training on RPM technologies and greater public awareness is needed to drive adoption. Ensuring the secure handling of sensitive patient data is crucial and compliance with privacy regulations and robust cybersecurity measures is paramount. Moreover, seamless integration of RPM data into existing hospital information systems is essential for delivering cohesive and effective healthcare,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, Chair, Clinical Practice Committee of International Federation for Emergency Medicine.

Remote Patient Monitoring

RPM involves the use of digital technologies to collect medical and other health data from individuals in one location and electronically transmit the information to healthcare providers in a different location. This data may include vital signs such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure and temperature. Wearable devices, mobile apps and smart healthcare systems are commonly used to enable real-time monitoring.

According to Dr Kole, RPM has gained considerable traction due to the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices, cloud computing and telemedicine. By continuously monitoring patient data, healthcare providers can make timely, data-driven decisions without requiring the patient to be physically present in a hospital or a clinic. With the addition of Artificial Intelligence (AI), RPM can provide us with predictive insights well before an adverse event.

"This approach not only improves access to timely care but also leads to significant cost savings for both patients and healthcare providers by preventing complications through early detection and reducing hospital readmissions," Dr Kole said.

RPM in Emergency and Critical Care

Emergency and critical care settings demand quick decision-making and real-time monitoring to manage life-threatening conditions. RPM brings significant advantages in these high-stakes environments RPM allows for continuous tracking of vital parameters, making it easier to detect early signs of deterioration in patients. In emergency care, early intervention is key to preventing severe outcomes such as cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, or multi-organ dysfunction. For critically ill patients, early detection facilitated by RPM can mean the difference between life and death. Studies showed that hospitals in India have utilized RPM for patients by continuously monitoring heart rate and blood pressure and preventing in-hospital cardiac arrest (Code Blue).

Enhanced Triage Capabilities

In India’s often overcrowded emergency departments, RPM can assist in remotely assessing the severity of incoming cases, improving triage efficiency. Emergency medical teams can prioritize patients based on real-time data, optimizing resource allocation and minimizing unnecessary care delays. This is also helpful in Multi Casualty Incidents (MCI), said Dr Kole.

Timely Intervention

“For patients in rural or underserved regions, access to emergency medical services is often limited. RPM allows healthcare professionals to remotely guide local caregivers or paramedics through emergency interventions, ensuring timely care until more advanced help arrives. This can be crucial in a country like India, where healthcare facilities may be hours away for many,” he said.

Post-Discharge Monitoring

After critical interventions such as surgeries, cardiac procedures, or trauma care, patients often require close monitoring. RPM facilitates post-discharge monitoring from the comfort of the patient’s home, reducing the burden on critical care units while ensuring that healthcare providers are alerted in case of any post-operative complications.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the vital role of remote monitoring for patients with respiratory issues.

“RPM enabled healthcare providers to track oxygen saturation level, temperature, and other vitals without direct contact, reducing the spread of infection and allowing hospitals to prioritize the most critical cases. Looking ahead, RPM will be indispensable in managing emerging infectious diseases that may lead to epidemics or pandemics, as well as chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension,” he said.

India faces a shortage of critical care beds and skilled medical professionals, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions. RPM can help bridge this gap by linking smaller peripheral hospitals with tertiary care centres in urban areas through the Hub-and-Spoke model. Current Tele-ICU systems, powered by RPM, are allowing intensivists to remotely monitor multiple patients across locations, providing essential decision support to onsite medical teams.