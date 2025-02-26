Infrastructure Investment Of About Rs 1 Lakh Cr Announced In Biz Summit: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that a total investment of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore was announced for infrastructure development by various government agencies during the business summit here.

The investments will be made by the Central government in sectors such as road transport, railway connectivity, waterways enhancement and air connectivity, he added.

Speaking at a session on roads, railway and waterways infrastructure during the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', Sarma said, "Announcements have been made by the honourable union ministers for various projects in road, railway, airways, waterways and I-way since yesterday. If all the amount is taken together, it comes to nearly Rs 1 lakh crore."

He maintained that skilled manpower would be required for executing the infrastructure development projects, including engineers and other technically qualified people. "Our next challenge is for academic reform. We have to overhaul our education system to create skilled manpower," Sarma added.