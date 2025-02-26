ETV Bharat / bharat

Infrastructure Investment Of About Rs 1 Lakh Cr Announced In Biz Summit: Himanta

The investments will be made by the Central government in sectors such as road transport, railway connectivity, waterways enhancement and air connectivity.

Infrastructure Investment Of About Rs 1 Lakh Cr Announced In Biz Summit: Himanta
File photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 4:16 PM IST

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that a total investment of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore was announced for infrastructure development by various government agencies during the business summit here.

The investments will be made by the Central government in sectors such as road transport, railway connectivity, waterways enhancement and air connectivity, he added.

Speaking at a session on roads, railway and waterways infrastructure during the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', Sarma said, "Announcements have been made by the honourable union ministers for various projects in road, railway, airways, waterways and I-way since yesterday. If all the amount is taken together, it comes to nearly Rs 1 lakh crore."

He maintained that skilled manpower would be required for executing the infrastructure development projects, including engineers and other technically qualified people. "Our next challenge is for academic reform. We have to overhaul our education system to create skilled manpower," Sarma added.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that a total investment of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore was announced for infrastructure development by various government agencies during the business summit here.

The investments will be made by the Central government in sectors such as road transport, railway connectivity, waterways enhancement and air connectivity, he added.

Speaking at a session on roads, railway and waterways infrastructure during the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', Sarma said, "Announcements have been made by the honourable union ministers for various projects in road, railway, airways, waterways and I-way since yesterday. If all the amount is taken together, it comes to nearly Rs 1 lakh crore."

He maintained that skilled manpower would be required for executing the infrastructure development projects, including engineers and other technically qualified people. "Our next challenge is for academic reform. We have to overhaul our education system to create skilled manpower," Sarma added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIZ SUMMITASSAMHIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.