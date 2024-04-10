Infosys Foundation Grants Rs 33 Cr to K'taka Police to Fight Cybercrimes

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

Infosys Foundation has committed Rs 33 crore to enhance Karnataka police's cybercrime investigation capabilities, signing a MoU with the Criminal Investigation Department and DSCI to renew collaboration for the Centre for Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research.

Infosys Foundation has committed Rs 33 crore to enhance Karnataka police's cybercrime investigation capabilities, signing a MoU with the Criminal Investigation Department and DSCI to renew collaboration for the Centre for Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research.

New Delhi: Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, on Wednesday said it has committed a grant of Rs 33 crore to strengthen the cybercrime investigation capabilities of the Karnataka police.

The foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D) of Karnataka and Data Security Council of India (DSCI), to renew the collaboration for the Centre for Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research (CCITR) at C.I.D Headquarters, Bengaluru.

"Infosys Foundation has committed a grant of over INR 33 crore to strengthen the cybercrime investigation capabilities of the Karnataka police, by extending its association with CCITR for four more years," it said in a statement.

The MoU will bolster the state police force's cybercrime prosecution capabilities through training and research in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation, it added.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.