Informing Pakistan About Op Sindoor A Crime, Says LoP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government for allegedly informing Pakistan prior to carrying out 'Operation Sindoor', calling it a crime.

He asserted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar admitted that the government had informed Pakistan prior to launching Operation Sindoor. The Leader of Opposition in Lower House in a post on X wrote, "Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. External Affairs Minister (EAM) publicly admitted that Government of India (GoI) did it."

Rahul also questioned the ruling dispensation over the matter. "Who authorised it ? ⁠How many aircraft did our airforce lose as a result?," he questioned. Gandhi, along with the social media post also shared a video of the EAM mentioning 'Operation Sindoor'.

"At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking terrorist infrastructure. We are not striking the military. So, the military has an option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They choose not to take good advice," Jaishankar is seen saying in the video shared by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Congress has been posing a volley of questions to the ruling dispensation including the involvement of the United States (US) in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The grand old party will hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' in 15 cities including national capital in between May 25 to 30 to salute the valour of the Indian armed forces in 'Operation Sindoor ' as well as question the government on the US involvement and alleged security lapse in Pahalgam terror attack.