Influx Of Synthetic Drugs Keeps Telangana Law Enforcement Agencies On Toes

Hyderabad: The unabated entry of new synthetic narcotics into the party culture of the city is on the rise. While marijuana and hash oil remain the most commonly seized substances, there is a noticeable rise in the use of heroin, cocaine, MDMA and LSD blots. In 2023, authorities seized around 14,000 kg of marijuana and 6,400 kg in 2024, which underlines the gravity of the situation. Collectively, narcotics worth ₹250 crore have been confiscated this year.

Rising Threat of Synthetic Drugs

The increased availability of synthetic drugs has added a dangerous dimension to Hyderabad’s drug trade. Traditional narcotics like marijuana still dominate seizure lists, but the steady influx of synthetic substances is alarming. Authorities, including the Telangana Narcotics Control Bureau (TNCB), Task Force, HNU, SOT and the Excise Department have ramped up raids, zeroing in on curbing marijuana transportation while tackling the growing presence of high-value drugs.

Origins of Drug Supply

Most synthetic drugs trace their origins to Goa and Bengaluru. While Nigerians were previously at the forefront of direct drug sales in the city, heightened surveillance and deportation measures have led to a tweak in their operations. Addicts and dealers now connect directly with Nigerian suppliers, travelling to Goa and Bengaluru to procure narcotics.

Transport Routes

Drugs are smuggled into Hyderabad via private buses and trains. A recent seizure of 1 kg of heroin worth ₹7 crore in Madhapur propped up Rajasthan as an emerging source of narcotics. Investigations also indicate supply links to Mumbai and Chennai. The shift from traditional narcotics to synthetic drugs reflects the evolving nature of the drug trade. The sophistication of smuggling networks and the growing demand for synthetic substances pose significant challenges for law enforcement agencies.

Call for Action

The rise of synthetic drugs necessitates heightened awareness among citizens and stricter enforcement by authorities. As Hyderabad grapples with this escalating menace, it is imperative to strengthen surveillance, curb supply chains and promote anti-drug campaigns to deter addicts.