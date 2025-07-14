'Inflammatory': SC Slams Cartoonist Over Objectionable Post On PM Modi, RSS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Indore-based cartoonist Hemant Malviya over his Facebook post featuring an objectionable cartoon on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The court termed Malviya's conduct as "immature and inflammatory", after which the latter agreed to delete the concerned Facebook post.

The cartoonist is reportedly facing an FIR over the objectionable cartoon post. Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Malviya, moved the apex court against the rejection of anticipatory bail plea by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

When the matter came up before the SC bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar, the petitioner's counsel emphasised that the matter was about personal liberty and police were knocking at her client's door.

During the hearing, the bench minced no words in expressing its disapproval and dissatisfaction over the cartoonist's conduct. The bench queried Grover, whether her client is willing to delete the post. The counsel agreed to the suggestion of the bench and also sought interim protection in the case. "I will make a statement that I am not endorsing the objectionable comments," Grover said, adding that Malviya's comments might be unpalatable or in poor taste but those were not an offence.

The counsel emphasised that her client is a 50-year-old man and should be granted interim relief. The bench said, "Still no maturity. We agree that it is inflammatory."

Justice Dhulia observed, "Whatever we may do with this case, but this is definitely the case that the freedom of speech and expression is being abused…."

On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, said "such things were repeatedly done".

After hearing the submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on Tuesday (July 15).

Notably, a case was registered against Malviya at Lasudiya police station of Indore in May on the basis of a complaint filed by local lawyer and RSS worker Vinay Joshi. The complaintant alleged that Malviya hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and disturbed communal harmony by uploading objectionable material on social media.

On July 3, the Madhya Pradesh High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Malviya, stating that it was a gross misuse of freedom of speech.

The high court had observed that on the face of it, the conduct of the applicant in depicting the RSS, which is a Hindu organisation, along with the Prime Minister of this country in the aforesaid caricature, coupled with his endorsement of a rather demeaning remark, dragging unnecessarily the name of Lord Shiva in the comments tagged to it, is nothing but "sheer misuse of freedom of speech and expression" as enshrined under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Malviya's lawyer had then argued in the high court that he only posted a cartoon, and that he should not be held responsible for the comments posted under it by other Facebook users.