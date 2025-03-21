Infiltrators Can Easily Make Fake Aadhar And Voter Cards, Says Parl Panel Member

Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Stating that illegal infiltrators from across the border can easily make fake Aadhar cards and voter cards, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, Samik Bhattacharya appealed to the central government to "initiate the National Register of Citizen (NRC) process which could certainly identify the illegal infiltrators".

Talking to ETV Bharat on Friday, Bhattacharya said that illegal influx from across the border is not only posing a security threat for the country but also changing India’s demographic pattern.

“We have suggested to the government to maintain data on the influx. We have also asked them to inform the Parliamentary Committee about the steps taken to control such an influx,” said Bhattacharya who is a BJP MP from West Bengal.

According to Bhattacharya, such influx has drastically changed the demography of the border districts. “India’s internal security has also been in peril due to such influx. When the atrocities against Hindus were happening in Bangladesh, several people were celebrating it along the different border places,” claimed Bhattacharya.

The Rajya Sabha MP, Bhattacharya suggested that the voter card of all the people living along the international border should be linked with Aadhar cards. “Linking of voter card and Aadhar card will certainly be able to check the influx of illegal immigrants,” said Bhattacharya.

He also suggested initiating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process which could certainly identify the real infiltrators.

“People are making fake Aadhar cards and voting cards and the majority of the infiltrators are getting it in West Bengal. After collecting their cards, they are getting settled in different parts of the country,” said Bhattacharya.

He also highlighted the action taken by the Tamil Nadu government. “The Tamil Nadu government is doing well as they are conducting raids and arresting such infiltrators,” Bhattacharya said.

He said that such policies should be adopted in all the bordering States.

Is NRC A Viable Option

In 2019, the central government published a final version of the updated NRC in Assam which strips about 1.9 million people of their citizenship.

In Assam, the NRC is a list of people who can prove that they are Indian citizens and came to Assam before March 24, 1971, the day before neighbouring Bangladesh declared independence from Pakistan.

The historic Assam Accord, signed in 1985 between the Government of India, the Government of Assam and the influential All Assam Students Union (AASU) established a cut-off date of March 24, 1971, for determining citizenship in Assam. According to the accord, those who arrived before March 24, 1971, were considered Indian citizens, and those who arrived after, as foreigners.

Although both the central government and the Assam government had said that the process was needed to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants, the government failed to take any action and proceed further after the final NRC was published in 2019. The BJP-led Assam government said that several of the genuine Indians had been stripped of their citizenship due to shortcomings during the NRC update process.

Subsequently, Home Minister Anit Shah has also emphasized the need to update the NRC at the national level.

Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs Asks For Data On Influx

Aware of the fact that illegal influx from across the border continues unabated in India, the Parliamentary Committee has recently asked the central government to prepare data of the influx of immigrants like Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and people coming from other countries.

The Committee chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal also recommended that the Ministry of Home Affairs should take effective steps to identify the illegally settled Rohingyas and repatriate them to their parent countries.

The Committee also recommended that the Government needs to expedite the completion of ongoing fencing projects, ensuring that all allocated funds are utilized efficiently. It also recommends conducting regular assessments to identify gaps in border infrastructure and ensure that allocations are aligned with strategic priorities.

Indian Citizen May Not Find Their Names In NRC

Renowned geo-political expert and director of a Delhi-based think tank, Rights & Risks Analysis Group, Suhas Chakma said that NRC is about verifying who are already in India and nationals of India based on certain documentation.

“A large number of populations will not be able to establish the records, given the mobility, migration, illiteracy and frankly speaking even the Government of India not reaching out to them in the past. If you look at the tribals living in forest areas alone, as directions issued in WP(C) No.109 of 2008, about 8 million Scheduled Tribes were directed to be evicted as they could not prove their residence with documents prior to 31 December 2005 under the Forest Rights Act of 2006. This indicates the scale of the problem. The NRC will not stop the influx from Bangladesh and Myanmar but end up making India’s citizens stateless in their own country,” said Chakma.

Illegal Infiltration- A Threat To India’s Internal Security

Chakma said that illegal infiltration is a serious issue but also migration is as old as human civilisation.

“We have all the laws in the country except the laws to allow migrants to declare themselves as foreigners. India lacks a refugee law which would have encouraged people to declare themselves and the Government could have decided based on merits. If the United States under Trump cannot resolve the migrants’ issue, India is not going to be able to resolve it. It needs a more pragmatic approach,” said Chakma.

Infiltrators Involve In Anti-India Activities

Chairing a high-level security meeting in New Delhi, Amit Shah asked the law-enforcing agencies to take strict action against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country who get their documents made and facilitate their stay here.

“The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security and it should be dealt with strictly and they should be identified and deported,” Shah said during the meeting.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, IB chief Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora along with senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and senior Delhi government were present in the meeting.

Following directives from the home ministry, police forces in different States have launched operations to find out the illegal Bangladeshis.

On many occasions, law-enforcing agencies have also found the involvement of Rohingyas coming from Bangladesh and Myanmar in anti-India activities.

Involvement Of India’s Anti-Terror Agency

A senior official from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed that illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh and Myanmar, on many occasions, were found involved in anti-India activities.

In the recent past, NIA conducted extensive simultaneous searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with the activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals as part of the terror group Al-Qaeda’s conspiracy to destabilise India.

The crackdown at nine locations, linked with individuals suspected of supporting and funding the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Al-Qaida, took place in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and Assam.

“The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents showing detailed banking transactions, digital devices including mobile phones, and other evidence related to terror funding activities,” the NIA official said.

As per NIA investigations, the suspects whose premises were raided are sympathisers of a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida network. The searches were part of NIA’s ongoing investigations into a 2023 case pertaining to a conspiracy orchestrated by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida operatives in collaboration with the arrested individuals. The conspiracy was aimed at propagating the Al-Qaida’s terrorist activities and radicalising gullible youths in India.

India-Bangladesh Border Fencing

Of the total 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh border, according to government data, a total of 3326.14 km area has been sanctioned for fencing, out of which 2937.476 km have been completed and fencing of 119.965 km is in progress.

Fencing is yet to be started in a 268.699 km long area along the Indo-Bangla border.

In the road component, a total of 4223.04 kms have been sanctioned for construction out of which 3772.63 km roads have been completed and in 229.10 km, construction work is in progress.

The government has sanctioned 3077.55 km for floodlighting out of which 2752.537 km has been completed and work is going on in 237.32 km.

Strategies To Stop Illegal Influx

As far as strategies to stop illegal influx is concerned, the home ministry has been working on electronic surveillance of vulnerable patches (ESVP) along Indo-Bangladesh Border to cover the sensitive and vulnerable areas of the international border.

Maintenance of border infrastructure created along Indo-Bangladesh border, replacement of existing old HPSV lights with yellow LED lights for better illumination of the bordering areas all along Indo-Bangladesh Border, upgradation and replacement of fence along Indo-Bangladesh Border are some of the measures adopted by the home ministry.

To increase the effectiveness of BSF, various steps have been taken such as the establishment of observation posts; increase in the number of personnel; use of the water crafts and boats and floating Border Out Posts (BOP) for domination of riverine area; deployment of the advance technological equipment like Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Device (NVD), Twin Telescope, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) among others.

Intruders Apprehended

Data provided in the Parliament recently, the Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 2601 Bangladeshi intruders from along the India-Bangladesh border from January 1, 2024, till January this year.

A majority of the intruders (331) were apprehended in October followed by 310 in November and 300 in September.

India-Myanmar Border

A majority area of the 1643-km-long India- Myanmar border is porous and people from both sides can move easily. Although the government has decided to fence the porous border following the ethnic unrest in Manipur, it will take a long time to ensure border fencing.

For creating infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB), the cabinet committee on security (CCS) in March last year, granted in-principle approval for the construction of 1610.2 km fence & road works and 64 border roads at a cost of Rs 31,031.9 crores.

For the construction of a fence & road of 1610.2 km along IMB in 10 years and its maintenance for five years, an estimated Rs 20,264.4 crores has been approved. Similarly, for the construction of 58 roads (1467.5 km) to connect the company operating bases (COBs) of Assam Rifles (AR) and six approach roads (78.7 km) to IMB in 10 years and its maintenance for five years, a cost of Rs 10,767.5 crores approved.