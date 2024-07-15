Infiltration Of Bangladeshis A Challenge For BSF in Mizoram

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) along India’s eastern frontier is facing a challenge over the detection of Bangladeshi nationals, who are trying to enter Mizoram. Although several Bangladesh nationals, who entered India in the past few days, have been apprehended by the BSF, the agency was not able to push them back, due to resistance from the local people of Mizoram as well as hindrances posed by the local authority.

In fact, the present situation along the border areas over detecting and deporting illegal infiltrators goes against the earlier directive issued by the Home Ministry. According to ground reports reaching the BSF headquarters in New Delhi, as viewed by this correspondent, about 126 people of the Bawm Community from Bangladesh were intercepted by the BSF personnel at Chhippui border outposts last week.

“The biometric data of the intercepted people were being collected and handed over to the local police and district administration at Lawngtlai in Mizoram for further course of action. The people were not pushed back immediately due to the objection raised by the local administration,” an official said, quoting the reports.

It is worth mentioning that Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma during his recent visit to New Delhi appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah not to push back the people coming from across the border. Bawm also known as Bawmzo, are a small tribe inhabiting several places of Chittagong Division (formerly Chittagong Hills Tracts) of Bangladesh adjacent to India’s border.

Bangladesh shares its border with Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and West Bengal. Both India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km international border. According to another report received by the BSF headquarters, earlier this month, several people of the Bawm community from Bangladesh were not pushed back due to the resistance both from the local people and administration.

"On July 3 at midnight when BSF personnel at Damdep-II village, Young Mizo Association (YMA) volunteers yelled at the BSF personnel and created hindrance while they were patrolling," the official said. Meanwhile, in the wee hours of July 3, 97 Bangladeshi nationals sneaked into various houses spread over the hilly terrain of Damdep-II village with the help of YMA volunteers. However, the police, who were present at the Damdep-II village, have become mute spectators an official said quoting the report. Damdep-II village is located along the National Highway (NH) 54 and is about 6 km from the international border.

Talking over the development, another official said that BSF’s top officials raised the issue with the Home Ministry. “We are waiting for clear instructions from the Home Ministry. However, till we find any fresh instructions, we will continue our duty of detecting and pushing back the infiltrators,” the official said.

An earlier instruction issued by the Home Ministry has said that illegal migrants are more vulnerable to getting recruited by terrorist organisations. Infiltration from Myanmar and Bangladesh into Indian territory especially in recent years besides being a burden on the limited resources of the country also aggravates the security challenges posed to the country, the Home Ministry has said.

In its directive, issued to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, the Home Ministry said that it is essential to identify such illegal migrants and persons and also keep a watch on their activities to prevent any untoward incident. “All the States and Union Territory administrations are, therefore, advised to sensitise all the law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking prompt steps in identifying the illegal migrants and initiate the deportation process expeditiously without delay,” the Home Ministry said.

