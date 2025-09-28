ETV Bharat / bharat

Infiltration Bid Foiled On J&K LoC, Two Terrorists Killed

Srinagar: The joint security forces on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, killing two intruding terrorists. Sources said the alert joint forces foiled the infiltration attempt on the LoC in the Keran sector of the district.

“The operation is still going on in the area. The alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC after which the anti-infiltration operation was launched,” sources said. More details were awaited on the incident. After the suspension of Operation Sindoor, security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

This is part of the revised anti-terrorist strategy so that instead of just focusing on the gun-wielding terrorists, the entire ecosystem of terror is dismantled. Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also the targets of the security forces' operation since it is believed that funds generated by them are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.