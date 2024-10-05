ETV Bharat / bharat

Infiltration Bid Foiled At LoC, Operation Underway: Army

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of army reported that troops had observed suspicious activity in Gugaldhar and engaged with the intruders, resulting in exchange of gunfire.

Srinagar: The Indian Army said on Saturday that security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said troops spotted suspicious activity in Gugaldhar and challenged the intruders, leading to an exchange of firing. The operation is still ongoing and is being led by a joint team of J-K Police and the army.

