Infighting Among TMC MPs Spills Out After 'Whatsapp Chats' Get Leaked

Kolkata: Infighting within Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress came to light on Tuesday, after a video of an alleged verbal spat between party MPs and screenshots of heated exchanges from its official WhatsApp group for parliamentarians went viral.

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared the screenshots during the day, claiming the conversations showed a bitter argument between TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots circulating on social media.

According to Malviya, the war of words on WhatsApp was sparked by an earlier public spat at the Election Commission headquarters between two TMC parliamentarians, one of them a woman.

The MPs had reportedly gone there to submit a party memorandum, but the situation turned tense and ended in a confrontation, which later spilled over to internal party communication channels.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Banerjee admitted that an altercation did take place, but pinned the blame on the woman MP.

“I have been in politics for the last 40 years. This woman MP was asking the security personnel outside the EC office to arrest me. Who are they to send me to jail? She hurled abuses towards me. It is I who fight in Parliament; I am not someone who is only obsessed with a specific industrial house,” he said.

“Just because the woman MP speaks fluent English doesn’t mean she can insult anybody,” added Banerjee, who is also the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

The woman MP concerned declined to comment when contacted by PTI. Senior TMC leaders said the matter has been escalated to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to party sources, following the altercation, the woman MP exited the WhatsApp group and sent letters to both Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.