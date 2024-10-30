ETV Bharat / bharat

Infants, Older Adults In India Exposed To More Heatwave Days In Last Decade, Lancet Report Reveals

New Delhi: In India, over the last decade, infants and adults aged 65 or above were exposed to about eight heatwave days each year on average, increases of 47 per cent for infants and 58 per cent for older adults, compared to 1990-1999, according to a new report of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change.

In 2023 alone, people in India were found to be exposed to a moderate or higher risk of heat stress for about 2,400 hours or 100 days, while performing light outdoor activities such as walking, the eighth annual report, reflecting the work of 122 experts from 57 academic institutions and UN agencies globally, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), found.

Published ahead of the 29th UN Conference of the Parties, or 'COP29', the report revealed a country-wise assessment of how climate change is affecting people's health.

It showed that 10 of the 15 indicators that help track health threats to people around the world due to global warming, including rising nighttime temperatures and extreme precipitation, reached concerning new records.

Further, estimating economic impacts of heat in India, the report found that the agricultural sector was the worst hit from potential income loss due to a reduced capacity of labour in 2023 -- to the tune of over USD 71.9 billion in potential losses.

Overall, in 2023, about 181 billion labour hours were potentially lost due to exposure to heat in India -- an increase of 50 per cent from those lost during 1990-1999.

The report provides the most up-to-date assessment of the links between health and climate change, the authors said.