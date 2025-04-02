Infant Girl Dies After Being Hit By Bullet In Rajasthan's Deeg

Deeg: A seven-month-old girl became the victim of a firing between two disputing parties in the Karma area of the Deeg district in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The mother of the minor girl also sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur, police said. Four persons have been detained in this case, they added.

"The victim, who died during treatment at a hospital after sustaining a bullet injury, has been identified as Kittu, a resident of Parikrama Marg in Vimal Kund of the Karma area of Deeg district. Her mother, Sonia (32), suffered bullet injury and is under treatment in Jaipur," Deeg DSP Kamaan Dharmaraj Chaudhary said.

Deeg SP Rajesh Meena said, "Four persons have been detained in the matter. The person who fired the shot is an ex-army man. Dilip, the uncle of the deceased, with whom a resident of Bilound village was embroiled in the brawl, will be questioned. No FIR has been registered in the case, which is under investigation."

Ravi Gurjar, the deceased's uncle, said, "On Monday, my brother Dilip was going to the Bilound village by car at around 2 pm. Suddenly, a dog crossed his path. When the car applied the brakes, a scooter coming from behind collided with the car, which led to a brawl between the scooter rider and Dilip. People intervened, after which both left the spot."

Gurjar said, around 5:30 in the evening, the scooter rider reached their house with about 15 people. "As soon as he came, he started abusing Dilip. Dilip's elder brothers, Bunty and Kapil, were away for work. When Dilip came out of the house, the miscreants started beating him. During this, Sonia came out of the house with the girl in her lap to save Dilip. Meanwhile, the person fired at Sonia, which hit her hand and then pierced through the infant girl's waist. The miscreants fled the spot after this. The girl's father, Bunty, and uncle, Kapil, rushed both of them to the hospital, from where they were further referred to Jaipur, where the infant died during treatment," Gurjar added.