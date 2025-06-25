Infant Among Four Killed As Car Plunges Into Overflowing Canal In Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Haldwani: Four passengers, including a four-day-old infant, were killed when the car they were travelling in accidentally fell into a roadside canal, overflowing due to heavy rains in the Haldwani district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Soon after plunging into the canal, the car got stuck in a culvert after floating for a while. This led to gushing water seeping into the car, in which seven passengers got stuck. Four of them died while the remaining three sustained injuries.

A team of firefighters and local police took the vehicle out of the canal and recovered the bodies of the deceased passengers and the injured ones by breaking the windshield. It was too late when the rescue team took the vehicle out of the canal. After breaking the glass of the car, it was found that four people, including a child, had died, and three others suffered injuries. They have been admitted to Sushil Tiwari Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical," Haldwani City SP Prakash Chandra said.

"Seven passengers were inside the car, which fell into the canal and was swept away by the strong current. The police are collecting information about the whereabouts of the car and its occupants," Chandra added.

Devkhadi, Raksiya and Kalsia drains are also overflowing, and residents have been advised to remain alert while on the road. Haldwani Municipal Commissioner Richa Singh went to the accident spot. She said the situation is currently under control. The drains were already cleaned by the corporation, due to which, no waterlogging incidents have been reported.

"Wherever complaints are being received, teams are being dispatched immediately. Fire brigade, police, and disaster management teams have been kept on standby to deal with any contingency. People have been advised not to go out unnecessarily and keep a distance from drains or areas with strong currents," she said.