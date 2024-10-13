International Kullu Dussehra Festival Begins with Lord Raghunath Rath Yatra

Kullu: International Kullu Dussehra festival started with the Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath at the historic Rath Maidan of Dhalpur in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Lord Raghunath's chariot was pulled by thousands of people and taken to Dhalpur Maidan.

Hundreds of deities featured during this festival which will be celebrated here for 7 days. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were also present during the Rath Yatra. They took blessings of the deities in Dhalpur.

International Kullu Dussehra Festival (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, Lord Raghunath idol reached the chariot ground of Dhalpur from Raghunathpur at around 3 pm and boarded his chariot. During this time Lord Raghunath's stick bearer Maheshwar Singh and members of the royal family were also present. Gods and goddesses were also present with Lord Raghunath in the chariot which began its journey to the beats of drums.

The priest of Lord Raghunath temple followed the tradition of the deities during the festivities. Among the deities featuring in the Rath Yatra were Mata Hidimba, Bijli Mahadev, Adi Brahma, Kartik Swami, Nag Dhumal, Veernath, Bir Kela, Mata Gayatri, Mata Tripura Sundari and Mata Kali Odi.

During the Rath Yatra, thousands of people pulled the chariot of Lord Raghunath, raising the slogans of Jai Shri Ram. The chariot was taken from the Rath Maidan to the temporary camp of Lord Raghunath where thousands of people bowed in front of the chariot of Lord Raghunath and took blessings.

Lord Raghunath temple caretaker Danvendra Singh said, "During the International Dussehra festival, Lord Raghunath will stay in his temporary camp for 7 days and special prayers will be offered to the deity here. Devotees come here to have darshan of Lord Raghunath. After burning Lanka, Lord Raghunath will return to his temple."

Foreign and domestic tourists who came to see the Dussehra festival said that they had heard a lot about the International Dussehra Festival earlier and today they saw the Dev culture of Kullu district which is unique in itself.