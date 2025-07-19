ETV Bharat / bharat

Smoking Kills: Inebriated Man Charred To Death As House Catches Fire From Discarded Cigarette Butt In Karnataka

Udaya Kumar (40) was unmarried and lived with his mother. He used to work as a daily wage labourer and was also an alcohol addict.

Udaya Kumar.
Udaya Kumar. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST

Updated : July 19, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru Rural: Smoking kills, the warning has literally turned out to be true for an inebriated person who was burnt to death after his entire house caught fire from a cigarette butt he disposed of on Friday evening in Kannamangala Colony under Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural in Karnataka.

The deceased, Udaya Kumar (40), was trapped inside the house and was engulfed in the raging flames and died on the spot. The Doddabelavangala police visited the spot for inspection and registered a case.

Udaya was unmarried and lived with his mother. He used to work as a daily wage labourer and was an alcohol addict. Returning from the day's work, he lit a cigarette, smoked it and threw the butt away, when a fire broke out in the house. The neighbours extinguished the fire and brought him out of the house. But by then, he had already died.

"The deceased, Udaya Kumar, consumed alcohol before returning home on Friday evening. After his return, he smoked and threw the cigarette butt away in a pile of clothes without properly stubbing it. Subsequently, he lay there. When the entire house caught fire, he was unable to get out due to inebriation and was charred to death. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," an official of the Doddabelavangala police said.

Also Read:

  1. Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Express Train Engine Near Ajmer, All Passengers Safe
  2. Four Youths Burnt Alive, Two Injured As Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Bridge In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Bengaluru Rural: Smoking kills, the warning has literally turned out to be true for an inebriated person who was burnt to death after his entire house caught fire from a cigarette butt he disposed of on Friday evening in Kannamangala Colony under Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural in Karnataka.

The deceased, Udaya Kumar (40), was trapped inside the house and was engulfed in the raging flames and died on the spot. The Doddabelavangala police visited the spot for inspection and registered a case.

Udaya was unmarried and lived with his mother. He used to work as a daily wage labourer and was an alcohol addict. Returning from the day's work, he lit a cigarette, smoked it and threw the butt away, when a fire broke out in the house. The neighbours extinguished the fire and brought him out of the house. But by then, he had already died.

"The deceased, Udaya Kumar, consumed alcohol before returning home on Friday evening. After his return, he smoked and threw the cigarette butt away in a pile of clothes without properly stubbing it. Subsequently, he lay there. When the entire house caught fire, he was unable to get out due to inebriation and was charred to death. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," an official of the Doddabelavangala police said.

Also Read:

  1. Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Express Train Engine Near Ajmer, All Passengers Safe
  2. Four Youths Burnt Alive, Two Injured As Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Bridge In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Last Updated : July 19, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DODDABALLAPUR TALUKDODDABELAVANGALA POLICECIGARETTED BUTTALCOHOL ADDICTIONMAN CHARRED TO DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.