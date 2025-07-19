Smoking Kills: Inebriated Man Charred To Death As House Catches Fire From Discarded Cigarette Butt In Karnataka

Bengaluru Rural: Smoking kills, the warning has literally turned out to be true for an inebriated person who was burnt to death after his entire house caught fire from a cigarette butt he disposed of on Friday evening in Kannamangala Colony under Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural in Karnataka.

The deceased, Udaya Kumar (40), was trapped inside the house and was engulfed in the raging flames and died on the spot. The Doddabelavangala police visited the spot for inspection and registered a case.

Udaya was unmarried and lived with his mother. He used to work as a daily wage labourer and was an alcohol addict. Returning from the day's work, he lit a cigarette, smoked it and threw the butt away, when a fire broke out in the house. The neighbours extinguished the fire and brought him out of the house. But by then, he had already died.

"The deceased, Udaya Kumar, consumed alcohol before returning home on Friday evening. After his return, he smoked and threw the cigarette butt away in a pile of clothes without properly stubbing it. Subsequently, he lay there. When the entire house caught fire, he was unable to get out due to inebriation and was charred to death. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," an official of the Doddabelavangala police said.