Inebriated Flyer Held For Molesting Air Hostess On Delhi-Shirdi Flight

Shirdi: An air hostess was allegedly molested by a drunk male flyer on a Delhi-Shirdi flight, police said on Sunday. The accused was apprehended after the IndiGo flight landed at Shirdi airport on Friday afternoon. Police said the passenger touched the air hostess inappropriately near the toilet on the flight.

Aggrieved by the indecent act, the air hostess alerted her crew manager, who, in turn, informed security personnel after the flight landed at the Shirdi airport, the official said, adding that the passenger was taken into custody.

He was escorted to Rahata Police Station, where a case of molestation was registered. His medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. The official said the accused was served a notice by Rahata Police.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Singh, a resident of the Churu district of Rajasthan. Santosh Chaure, the IndiGo representative at Shirdi Airport, filed a complaint against the flyer at the Rahata Police Station.

Shirdi SDPO Shirish Wamane said, "The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Singh, a resident of the Churu district of Rajasthan. He was found inebriated at the time of the incident, as confirmed by the medical examination. The airline's official posted at the Shirdi Airport filed a complaint with the Rahata Police Station, based on which, a case of molestation has been registered against the concerned passenger. Further investigation is underway into the matter."