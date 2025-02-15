Ajmer: Industrialist Gautam Adani, His Wife Offer Prayers At Shrine Of Khwaja Garib Nawaz

Ajmer: Industrialist Gautam Adani and his wife offered prayers at the shrine Of Khwaja Garib Nawaz here on Saturday. He offered a 'Chaddar' and flowers at the shrine and prayed for the prosperity of the country.

According to the information received, Salman Chisti of the Dargah presented Gautam Adani with a gift for visiting the shrine.

"Gautam Adani arrived at the Kishangarh Airport in Rajasthan and from there travelled to Ajmer by road. On Saturday evening, he reached the shrine of the Khwaja Garib Nawaz and offered prayers," sources said.

They said that Gautam Adani, who is the Chairman of Adani Group, then sat in the 'Begami Dalan' and heard Kawalli. "The devotees usually sit in the Begani Dalan and hear Kawallis. Gautam Adani also spoke to Salman Chisti about the Sufi traditions," sources added.

"Gautam Adani, who is a billionaire, is scheduled to attend a marriage in the Mahavir Circle area in Ajmer in the evening. The marriage is of someone, who is closely associated with Gautam Adani. After the wedding, he will once again travel to Kishangarh Airport by road and then take a private jet for his destination," sources added.

The shrine is one of the most prominent religious places in India and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends 'Chaddar' to it.