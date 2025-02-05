ETV Bharat / bharat

Industrialist Anil Ambani Meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis In Mumbai

Last year, the Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Power became a debt-free company on a standalone basis, successfully clearing all outstanding dues to lenders.

Industrialist Anil Ambani Meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis In Mumbai
Industrialist Anil Ambani (AP)
By PTI

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 10:34 PM IST

Mumbai: Industrialist Anil Ambani on Wednesday evening met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. The meeting took place at 'Sagar', Fadnavis' current official bungalow in south Mumbai, a close aide of the CM said without providing further details.

Last year, the Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Power became a debt-free company on a standalone basis, successfully clearing all outstanding dues to lenders. The private company is said to be looking for new investment opportunities. It may be noted that Fadnavis holds the energy portfolio.

