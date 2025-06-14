Indus Waters Treaty Suspension To Benefit Hydropower Projects In Jammu And Kashmir

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The benefits of putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) are being reaped as several changes have already been recommended for few hydroelectric power projects being constructed on river Chenab in Kishtwar district.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that a couple of such changes include increasing the height of dams and construction of sluice gates which will help to store more water in the reservoirs.

“After the IWT was put in abeyance, a letter was sent to management of Ratle, Kiru, Kwar and Pakal-Dul hydroelectric power projects to increase the height of the dams so that the reservoirs of all these power projects could store more water and the flow of water downstream can be controlled,” an official associated with one of these projects said.

“After receiving the letter, the management of all these projects are waiting for an updated design and drawing so that the construction work could be expedited,” the official added.

Last year on June 24, a 40-member team of IWT officials, in which few Pakistani officials were also part of, had visited Jammu and Kashmir, they had objected to construction of sluice gates at Ratle project and design had to exclude the idea of sluice gates. “But now when IWT is in abeyance, sluice gates could be constructed again and once the final drawing is received, it will give a clear picture about it,” the official said.

Earlier, when the IWT was in place, the height of the dam was being decided by the team of international experts who used to keep a close watch on the overall development of the construction of hydroelectric power projects in Jammu and Kashmir particularly being built on river Chenab.

As per the details available, the 850-megawatt Ratle power project had a recommended dam height of 133 meters but now it has been recommended to increase the height and around 15 meters could be increased but the exact number will be received after getting the updated drawing. Similarly, for the 1000-megawatt Pakal-Dul hydroelectric power project, the height of the dam was 167-meters, which was already the tallest in India but it will be increased again. The height of the dam of the 540-mega watt Kwar hydroelectric power project will also be increased. The only issue is the 634-mega watt Kiru project where half of the construction of the dam has almost been completed and engineers will have to look into whether the height of the dam could be increased or not.

“We have been directed to expedite the construction process and put focus on construction of dams. All other works including work on tunneling have been stopped and focus is on construction of dams,” said another official, associated with one of these projects.

By increasing the heights of dams, India will be in a position to control the flow of water to Pakistan, as earlier all the water of river Chenab, as per the IWT, had to flow towards Pakistan without putting hurdles but now there is no bar on it.