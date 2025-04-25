Indus Water Treaty Put On Hold: India May Explore River Diversion, Say Experts

Srinagar: India’s major decision to put in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty allows India the option of not sharing data and documents about the rivers and the bi-annual meeting of water commissioners of the two countries, said experts. Under the treaty, both countries have commissioners, and they have been meeting amid hostilities and tensions every six months.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet security committee announced a slew of announcements, including the suspension of the IWT. India is a riparian state, while Pakistan is a downstream country and is dependent on water, particularly for irrigation, coming from Western rivers.

The treaty, which was signed between the two countries, was brokered by the World Bank more than six decades ago. The proposal started with the TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) chairman David Lilienthal's visit to India in 1951, when he proposed joint management of the Indus basin. The World Bank chief, David Black, read his proposal and offered mediation to both India and Pakistan, triggering a nine-year-long negotiation process before Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Gen Ayub Khan signed the agreement (IWT) in Karachi on September 19, 1960.

The treaty allocates unrestricted use of eastern rivers (Sutlej, Beas and Ravi) to India, while Pakistan was granted unrestricted use of the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum and Chenab) to Pakistan. But India has some exceptions to the use of western rivers for domestic, non-consumptive, specified agricultural and restricted hydroelectric use, but cannot store or construct storage on the western rivers. Both parties can freely use natural channels for flood discharge.

But with India putting the treaty in abeyance, experts, who have worked on hydropower projects both in India as well as China, say the Modi-led government has a chance to develop a long-term term tangible plan.

Like one expert, Iftikhar Drabu, who is a former project director for a design consultant for the Kishenganga hydroelectric power project, said that the suspension of the treaty will impact the exchange of data, and hence, it will not be available to Pakistan.

The data is essential for Pakistan as a downstream country regarding the release of water and during the desilting process of power projects.

But what India lacks is storage capacity on three rivers, including Jehlum, Chenab and Indus in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. The three rivers have been harnessed for hydropower, with over 14000 Megawatt generated from them, including 11,000 alone from Chenab before entering Pakistan.

Drabu said that rivers, however, lack storage schemes that can withhold water from these rivers from flowing downstream. For example, barrages can be constructed and divert water to some other states like South India, which faces a shortage of water, he added.

"This can be done by changing of course of river, but it will have impact on environmental and the cost is phenomenally high for which a study has to carried out for its practicality,” said Drabu who along with two engineers (one British and one Pakistani) wrote an award winning research paper on IWT in 2007.

He cites many examples of such engineering, including changing or diverting the course of rivers in the world. This includes The Great Man-Made River is a vast irrigation and water supply project designed to transport fresh water from the Nubian Sandstone Aquifer system in the Sahara Desert to the Libyan coast for domestic, agricultural and industrial use.

In 2021, a Parliamentary Committee on Water Resources recommended that the Government of India take diplomatic measures to renegotiate the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, citing climate change, global warming, and environmental impact assessment, among other issues.

Suggesting institutional structure or legislative framework to address the impact of climate change on water availability in the Indus basin and other challenges, which are not covered under the IWT, it recommended maximum use to create water capacity storage 3.6 Million Acre-Feet (MAF) on western rivers as no storage capacity has been created so far by India.

Besides, the right to develop Irrigated Cropped Area (ICA) of 13,43,477 acres (9,12,477 acres without creating any storage and 4,31,000 acres after creation of conservation storage and release of a specified quantum of water into the river annually. However, as per data for the crop year 2019-20, the ICA developed by India on western rivers is 7,59,859 acres.

Himanshu Thakkar, who is coordinator for South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, an informal network working on issues related to rivers, dams etc, explains that Himanshu Thakkar, who is coordinator for South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, an informal network working on issues related to rivers and dams explained that it will take a decade for infrastructure to divert the rivers.

“The Tulbul navigation project is one such project, which can be reviewed as Pakistan had objected to it. But, its utilisation is a question,” he added.

Read more: 'Act Of War': Pakistan Puts Simla Agreement On Hold, Closes Airspace For Indian Flights, Talks Tough On Indus Treaty