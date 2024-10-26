Indore's Pooja Garg To Conquer Nathula Pass and Hoist Tricolor In Fight Against Cancer

Physically challenged Kayaking Canoe player Pooja Garg left for the Nathula Pass on a specially designed bike on October 25 to create awareness about cancer.

Indore: "A dreaded disease like cancer can be overcome not by fear, but by fighting it with courage and determination," says Pooja Garg, a 35-year-old Kayaking Canoe player from Indore. Despite being unable to walk, she will travel 4,500 km to climb Nathula Pass where she will hoist the tricolour on November 7.

Pooja suffered injuries to the spinal cord in an accident

Pooja sustained injuries to her spinal cord in an accident in 2010 at the age of 21. Since then, she has been unable to walk and was confined to a wheelchair. While she was bedridden for three years, she developed bone cancer due to a spine fracture. Even after this, she did not give up. She left no stone unturned to get up from the bed and move with the help of a wheelchair with all the efforts, including physiotherapy. However, now she does all the work from the wheelchair.

Cancer awareness campaign launched

An engineer by profession, Pooja said, "If you have the courage and determination to fight disease with positivity, then any disease can be fought. With this thought in mind, I have chosen this kind of task." Now Pooja hopes that tasks like this cancer awareness yatra will give her the courage to fight the disease. On October 25, Pooja started her journey from Geeta Bhavan temple premises in Indore. During this time, apart from Pooja's family, other well-wishers and family members encouraged her by giving her best wishes.

Pooja will cover a distance of 4,500 km on a special bike

Pooja will travel a distance of 4,500 km on a specially designed-bike. After starting the journey, she will reach the top of Nathula Pass on National Cancer Awareness Day and hoist the tricolour on November 7. During this, Pooja's mother Rekha Garg said that it is Pooja's passion that she is going to cover such a long distance. She is serious about her goal from the beginning. Pooja has taken this kind of challenge to gain courage against her disease. Pooja's mother will be with her during the entire journey and will travel from Indore to Sikkim with her daughter and reach Nathula Pass