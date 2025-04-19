Indore Police Files Case Against Director Anurag Kashyap Over Remarks On Brahmin Community

Indore: A case has been filed against well-known film director Anurag Kashyap at the Palasia police station in Indore. The complaint was lodged by a member of the Brahmin community who alleged that Kashyap made objectionable remarks that hurt religious sentiments.
Social worker Neeraj Yagnik reached the police station and submitted a complaint, stating that the director's recent comments on social media were deeply offensive to the Brahmin community. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections.
Objectionable Comment Triggers Protest
According to reports, Anurag Kashyap allegedly made a controversial statement on social media that many found insulting toward the Brahmin community. As the remark spread online, protests began surfacing across different parts of the country.
Neeraj Yagnik, who filed the complaint, told the police, “The director’s comment has deeply hurt my religious beliefs. It’s not just about me—it’s about the dignity of our community and the unity of the country.”
“Will Teach Him a Lesson if He Comes to Indore”
Neeraj Yagnik also warned that if Anurag Kashyap does not issue a public apology soon, protests will be organised in Indore. “Today, Hindu sentiments are being attacked in different ways. If he comes to Indore, he will be answered in his language,” Yagnik said, indicating that the issue may escalate if not addressed properly.
Row over Phule film
This row stems from the upcoming film Phule, directed by Anant Mahadevan. The movie is based on the life of the social reformer couple Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. The trailer of the film reportedly contains content that mentions the Brahmin community, which some viewers found offensive and divisive.
Following a backlash from the community, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) intervened and reportedly stopped the film's release. Originally scheduled to hit theatres on April 11, the film is now expected to release on April 25.
In this backdrop, Anurag Kashyap reportedly made remarks defending the film or criticising the backlash, which have now landed him in legal trouble.
While the police have registered the complaint, further action will depend on the investigation. Meanwhile, voices from the community have grown louder, demanding an apology from the director and calling for more responsible commentary from public figures on sensitive social issues.
Read more: Did You Know, Anurag Kashyap Wrote THIS Blockbuster In Just 24 Hours?