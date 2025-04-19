ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore Police Files Case Against Director Anurag Kashyap Over Remarks On Brahmin Community

Indore: A case has been filed against well-known film director Anurag Kashyap at the Palasia police station in Indore. The complaint was lodged by a member of the Brahmin community who alleged that Kashyap made objectionable remarks that hurt religious sentiments.

Social worker Neeraj Yagnik reached the police station and submitted a complaint, stating that the director's recent comments on social media were deeply offensive to the Brahmin community. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections.

Objectionable Comment Triggers Protest

According to reports, Anurag Kashyap allegedly made a controversial statement on social media that many found insulting toward the Brahmin community. As the remark spread online, protests began surfacing across different parts of the country.

Neeraj Yagnik, who filed the complaint, told the police, “The director’s comment has deeply hurt my religious beliefs. It’s not just about me—it’s about the dignity of our community and the unity of the country.”

“Will Teach Him a Lesson if He Comes to Indore”

Neeraj Yagnik also warned that if Anurag Kashyap does not issue a public apology soon, protests will be organised in Indore. “Today, Hindu sentiments are being attacked in different ways. If he comes to Indore, he will be answered in his language,” Yagnik said, indicating that the issue may escalate if not addressed properly.