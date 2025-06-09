Shillong Honeymoon Couple Mystery: Tense Drama Unfolds From Missing To Murder And Now Surrender

Ghazipur: The Indore honeymoon couple tragedy in Meghalaya has held the entire country in shock last 15 days, as an intense drama unfolded from May 25, when the couple went missing in Shillong, to June 8, when Sonam allegedly surrendered to the police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Sonam has become a suspect ever since her husband Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Waterfalls in Meghalaya on June 2.

Amidst allegations and counter-allegations in the last two weeks, the police had made the latest statement that Sonam Raghuvanshi had hired a contract killer to eliminate her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. But the case throws up lots of unanswered questions. For whom Sonam got her husband 'killed'? Where did she stay after her husband's murder? How did Sonam reach Ghazipur from Meghalaya?

An intense went on after the couple missing on May 25. Initially, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found about a week ago, but Sonam remained missing until she surfaced at a dhaba in Nandganj, Ghazipur, on June 8. Three accused in this case have already been arrested, while one is absconding. After arranging first aid for Sonam at the district hospital, the police are now interrogating her.

Reached Shillong on May 20: Sonam and Raja got married on 11 May 2025, and then on 20 May, both reached Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The couple had last contacted their family on 25 May, after which both their phones were switched off. The scooty that the couple had rented was found abandoned in Sohrarim. On 2 June, Raja's decomposed body was found in a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Waterfalls, after which the police registered a murder case. At that time, no trace of Sonam was found, due to which the family started suspecting kidnapping and trafficking.

The news of the honeymoon couple's disappearance sparked outrage across the country. Sonam's family alleged that her brother Govind Raghuvanshi, who was searching for her in Shillong, was constantly receiving threats. Then, Sonam's family urged the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to get the entire matter investigated by the CBI.

Search by Sonam's brother: Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found on June 2. Meanwhile, Sonam's brother Govind was looking for her in Shillong. On June 7, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also spoke to Govind on the phone who was looking for his sister. Shivraj assured Sonam's brother that he would talk to the Chief Minister of the Assam government to find Sonam soon. In this sequence, State Congress President Jitu Patwari also reached Sonam and Raja's house. During this, he talked to the family members and expressed condolences. Jitu Patwari also spoke to the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh and sought a CBI investigation.

Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi said, "Sonam has been kidnapped and Raja has been murdered. My son Govind has gone to Shillong to search for Sonam but the owner of the hotel where Raja and Sonam stayed is threatening Govind. The hotel owner has threatened Govind that you are defaming our area by coming here." Sonam's father also said that the owner of the hut where the couple had tea for the last time is also missing from there.

Sonam's Father questions probe: Sonam's father Devi Singh raised many questions regarding the investigation by the Shillong police, saying that his daughter Sonam and son-in-law Raja had 2 mobiles each, but now only one mobile of Raja was found in a broken condition 10 feet away from his body while the remaining 3 mobiles are still missing. If Shillong Police traces the location of the 3 missing mobiles, then this whole case can be cracked. Also, both Raja and Sonam were wearing white shirts. If Sonam's white shirt was found there, then what happened to Raja's shirt? Also, 2 raincoats were purchased, one raincoat was found, but there is no trace of the other raincoat. There are many such questions on which Shillong Police is not investigating, Devi Singh said.

Victim's brother accuses Shillong police: Vipin, brother of the deceased Raja, had alleged that Shillong police was not working properly. In the CCTV footage that has come out, a young man wearing a mask on his face is seen constantly watching the couple. It is suspected that this young man was following the couple from Kamakhya Mata temple and he is probably involved in the disappearance of the couple. Shillong police should arrest this young man and interrogate him, he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get the case investigated by the CBI. On the other hand, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma has confirmed that within 7 days of the Raja murder case, the Police arrested 3 attackers hailing from Madhya Pradesh. He said that 4 people including Sonam are accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The Meghalaya DGP said it was Sonam Raghuvanshi who had given the contract to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi.

Sonam's 'suspicious' activities: Meghalaya police have been investigating the case from all sides. In one video, Sonam and Raja were seen arriving on a scooty and waiting in front of a hotel for a long time before their disappearance. Sonam's activities seemed 'suspicious'. At the same time, local people and guides claimed that there were 3 more people with the honeymoon couple who had come from Indore. Now, Sonam surrendered 7 days after the body of her husband was found.