Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Planned Trip But Did Not Book Return Tickets, Says Raja Raghuvanshi's Mother

Indore: The mother of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered in Meghalaya, on Monday claimed his wife Sonam planned the trip to the northeastern state for their honeymoon but did not book the return ticket.

Uma Raghuvanshi also said her son Raja and Sonam had an arranged marriage, and her behaviour was good with their family, due to which they never had any doubt about her.

Indore Man's Murder: His Wife Planned Meghalaya Trip, Says Victim's Mother

Raghuvanshi questioned how Sonam was not injured at all. Raja was allegedly killed by men, hired by his wife, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, the north-eastern state's police said on Monday morning.

Sonam surrendered before the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids, Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang told PTI.

Of the three arrested men, two are from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and one from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, she said. One more person was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Monday, Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said.

After their marriage on May 11, Raghuvanshi and his wife left for Meghalaya on May 20. They went missing while vacationing in Sohra area in East Khasi Hills district on May 23. Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge on June 2.

While Raghuvanshi's family has been left stunned with the turn of events, Sonam's father claimed his daughter was innocent and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Uma said that when Raja told her about wearing a chain, she sensed the danger. "I asked Raja why he wears the chain, he said Sonam asked him so. I sensed danger. There might be some planning... Her behaviour was good; I cannot believe how she did something like this," she said.

Uma Raghuvanshi told reporters, "My son went to Meghalaya with Sonam on her insistence. He did not want to go on honeymoon so soon. My son had told me that Sonam booked tickets for the trip to Meghalaya. I told him that if the ticket has been booked, then he should go to Meghalaya with his wife."

"My son also told me that although Sonam had not booked the return ticket for both of them from Meghalaya, they will return to Indore in six to seven days," she said. Uma Raghuvanshi said she was shocked to see the latest picture of Sonam (from Ghazipur) because there was not even a scratch mark on the body of her daughter-in-law who went missing last month along with her son, while he was murdered.

"I want to hear from Sonam, where, why and in what condition she left Raja," she said. “Those responsible should get the death penalty. If Sonam did this, then she too should be punished. If Sonam really got Raja killed, I want the harshest punishment – the death sentence," she added.

Raghuvanshi's mother claimed that after the couple's engagement, Sonam did not spend enough time with her son and avoided going out with him before marriage. "When we had asked Sonam about this, she said that she has a lot of work to do in the office. Sonam said if she is not able to call my son, then my son can also call her," she said.

"Sonam's mother had told me that her family is very strict against a man and a woman meeting before marriage and Sonam's father does not like such meetings," she said. She also said Raja and Sonam's wedding (arranged marriage) was held in a traditional way with the consent of the couple and both the families. After the marriage, Sonam's behaviour was good with their family, due to which they did not have any doubt on her, she added.

"My son was very happy after the marriage. He wanted Sonam as his wife from the bottom of his heart. We still cannot believe that she could get her husband killed. It would have been better if my son had remained unmarried, as it could have saved his life," she said. Uma Raghuvanshi said if Sonam got her son killed, then she should be hanged to death.

The distraught mother further said she feels quite restless at night after losing her son. "I tell my son's photo that whoever did wrong to him should be punished," she said. On accused Raj Kushwaha, she told the media, "I did not know anything about Raj Kushwaha".

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the state police for cracking the case that had shocked the nation. "Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case... 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant… well done," he posted on X.

On Saturday, a tourist guide in Mawlakhiat, Albert Pde, had seen Raghuvanshi and his wife with three men on the day they went missing. Albert said that he had seen the couple accompanied by three men as they were climbing over 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat around 10 am on May 23. He said he recognised the couple as he had offered his services to them on the previous day to climb down to see the famed living roots bridge in Nongriat, but they had politely refused and hired another guide. He also said that all three men accompanying the couple were speaking in Hindi, indicating that they were not locals.

On Friday, Sonam's family urged the Centre to hand over the case to the CBI, expressing dissatisfaction with the probe of the Meghalaya Police.

"My daughter has been abducted and is still in the clutches of her captors. Meghalaya Police are not investigating the matter properly. They have been negligent right from the beginning. I have been seeking the deployment of the Army since the day they went missing. If it was done in time, they would have been found safely," Sonam's father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, had said. (With Agency Inputs)

