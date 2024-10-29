ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore-Kota Intercity Express Collides With Stones Placed On Tracks; Police Register Case

Stones placed on railway track to derail the Indore-Kota Intercity Express in Anta on Sunday ( ETV Bharat )

Anta: A conspiracy to derail a train on the Bina-Kota rail line has resurfaced after train number 22984, the Indore-Kota Intercity Express, collided with stones placed on the tracks late Sunday night. Fortunately, the train did not derail, thanks to the quick action of the driver, who applied the emergency brakes.

The incident occurred around 10.45 pm in Anta, Baran district, Rajasthan. Following the event, railway officials lodged a complaint at the Anta Police Station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Soji Lal Meena confirmed that a case has been registered.

This isn’t the first such incident in Baran; earlier, an unknown individual left scrap on the tracks, causing a goods train to collide. In that case, the accused, Gajraj Kanjar, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).