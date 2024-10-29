ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore-Kota Intercity Express Collides With Stones Placed On Tracks; Police Register Case

On Sunday night, the Indore-Kota Intercity Express collided with stones on the tracks, but thanks to the driver’s quick response, the train did not derail.

A conspiracy to derail a train on the Bina-Kota rail line has resurfaced after train number 22984, the Indore-Kota Intercity Express, collided with stones placed on the tracks late Sunday night.
Stones placed on railway track to derail the Indore-Kota Intercity Express in Anta on Sunday (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Anta: A conspiracy to derail a train on the Bina-Kota rail line has resurfaced after train number 22984, the Indore-Kota Intercity Express, collided with stones placed on the tracks late Sunday night. Fortunately, the train did not derail, thanks to the quick action of the driver, who applied the emergency brakes.

The incident occurred around 10.45 pm in Anta, Baran district, Rajasthan. Following the event, railway officials lodged a complaint at the Anta Police Station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Soji Lal Meena confirmed that a case has been registered.

This isn’t the first such incident in Baran; earlier, an unknown individual left scrap on the tracks, causing a goods train to collide. In that case, the accused, Gajraj Kanjar, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

After the recent incident, RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) quickly arrived at the scene where they found large stones on the tracks, some of which broke upon impact with the train. The loco pilot promptly notified the station master, prompting a rapid response from railway engineers and officials. DSP Soji Lal Meena also mentioned that the railway has video evidence of the broken stones.

Read more: 2 Empty Train Coaches Derail During Shunting In UP's Pratapgarh

Anta: A conspiracy to derail a train on the Bina-Kota rail line has resurfaced after train number 22984, the Indore-Kota Intercity Express, collided with stones placed on the tracks late Sunday night. Fortunately, the train did not derail, thanks to the quick action of the driver, who applied the emergency brakes.

The incident occurred around 10.45 pm in Anta, Baran district, Rajasthan. Following the event, railway officials lodged a complaint at the Anta Police Station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Soji Lal Meena confirmed that a case has been registered.

This isn’t the first such incident in Baran; earlier, an unknown individual left scrap on the tracks, causing a goods train to collide. In that case, the accused, Gajraj Kanjar, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

After the recent incident, RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) quickly arrived at the scene where they found large stones on the tracks, some of which broke upon impact with the train. The loco pilot promptly notified the station master, prompting a rapid response from railway engineers and officials. DSP Soji Lal Meena also mentioned that the railway has video evidence of the broken stones.

Read more: 2 Empty Train Coaches Derail During Shunting In UP's Pratapgarh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDORE KOTA INTERCITY EXPRESSTRAIN COLLIDES WITH STONESPOLICE REGISTER CASEINDORE KOTA INTERCITY EXPRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.