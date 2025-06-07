Honeymoon Couple Case: STF Intensifies Search For Sonam, 2nd CCTV Footage Emerges From A Shillong Hotel

Indore: The incidents surrounding the Indore couple, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi, honeymooning in Shillong, have been garnering the attention of the whole country. While Raja's body was found, Sonam is still missing. Now, a second CCTV footage of the two has surfaced, showing them outside a hotel in Shillong just a few hours before they disappeared. The hotel in Shillong provided this footage to a local news channel there, after which it was sent to Raja's family.

In this purported video, Raja and Sonam are seen roaming around Sohra Hills on their Activa. After this, they stopped outside the hotel and stayed there for about 5 minutes. At that time, both were seen wearing raincoats and a white suitcase was also seen in Sonam's hand. It is being said that this was Sonam's bag, which she was keeping with her.

Sonam looked tense in the video

After they stopped outside the hotel, Sonam took off her helmet and then her raincoat. Both were seen taking something out of a white bag. After this, Raja went towards the hotel reception for some work. During this time, Sonam was seen sitting alone on the two-wheeler and looking a little worried in the footage. During this time, Raja was seen going in and out of the hotel.

STF also has a second video

Both the duo were seen in front of the camera for a long time. When Raja came back, Sonam was seen some distance away from the vehicle. Sonam was seen busy talking on her phone during this time. After some time, both returned in the same direction. It is being said that the team of the Special Task Force is working on the basis of this footage. At the same time, the search for Sonam has also intensified. The only question arising in everyone's mind is where Sonam is and what has happened to her. Have both of them become victims of some big conspiracy?

15-second video surfaced earlier

Earlier, a 15-second-long CCTV footage of Raja and Sonam had surfaced from Shillong. In that, Raja and Sonam were seen on the CCTV of another hotel. After this, CCTVs of other places are being scanned, and this case is taking new twists now and then.