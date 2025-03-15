'Mental Cruelty To Husband': Court On Wife Sending 'Obscene' WhatsApp Chats To Other Men

Indore: A unique case of divorce came up in Family Court Indore, in which the husband who was fed up with his wife got the approval for divorce. However, the wife challenged it in the High Court. In this case, a husband made shocking allegations against his wife that his wife carried out obscene chats with other men besides talking to those men about their personal lives. After this, the wife accused the husband of domestic violence and demanded a dowry of Rs 25 lakh.

The bench of Justice Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh of Madhya Pradesh Indore High Court took cognizance of the evidence presented by the husband during the hearing of this case. The husband told the court that he had proof of obscene WhatsApp chats sent by his wife to other men. The court said that no husband or wife can tolerate such an attitude that his or her husband or wife has obscene conversations with any person. Doing this is mental cruelty to one's partner, the court said.

Woman's arguments

On these allegations, the wife said that the husband hacked her mobile and sent obscene messages to those two men. At the same time, the wife accused the husband of violence and demanded a dowry of Rs 25 lakh. However, the court found that no case of violence or dowry was registered earlier. The court found that the woman's father himself admitted that his daughter had a habit of talking to male friends. Also, the family court had found that the woman's chat with the two persons was not a decent conversation.

At the same time, the husband also alleged that his wife started misbehaving with his mother a few days after the marriage in 2018, after which she left her in-laws' house. Looking at all the facts, the court said that the allegations levelled by the respondent husband against his wife are correct. Due to this, the High Court has completely justified the decision of the family court to grant divorce to the wife by the husband.