Indore: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Launch Mega Drive to Plant 51 Lakh Trees Launched

Mega tree plantation drive in Indore (ETV Bharat)

Indore : Under the Maha Abhiyan of the tree plantation programme, a mega campaign to plant 51 lakh trees has been formally started in Indore. Under this campaign, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav along with Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya began the plantation drive after garlanding the statue of Maa Ahilyabai Holkar in the Rajwada premises of the city.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Indore has started planting 51 lakh trees. "I salute this effort of Indore. Whatever Indore does is amazing. Our illustrious Prime Minister has called for planting a tree each in the name of their mothers," he said.

The CM said that as part of this, a total of 5.50 crore trees are being planted in the state. "Out of these, 51 lakh trees are being planted in Indore alone, so I congratulate Indore for this unique effort on my behalf," he said.

On this occasion, Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was also present with the Chief Minister, who planted saplings on the Rajwada premises.

After that, the Chief Minister reached the tree plantation site located in the city's Revati Range where he started the campaign to plant 51 lakh trees. It is worth noting how many trees have been planted in Indore. The work of digging pits for planting such a large number of trees has been going on for the past several days. More than 100 meetings were held with representatives of various societies and people from different sections of the people.

After this, a massive tree plantation campaign was started in different areas. Today 11 lakh trees are being planted simultaneously in the Revati Range of the city, in which a large number of people along with public representatives have reached the venue to plant a tree each in the name of their mothers.