Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh HC Modifies Earlier Order Staying NEET UG Exam Results

Indore: Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench has modified the order to stay the NEET UG exam results. In the hearing held on Thursday, the court had stayed the NEET UG results, but lifted the stay a day later on Friday.
In fact, the Indore Bench held a special hearing on this case again on Friday. Advocate Himanshu Joshi was present on behalf of the central government in this hearing along with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
NEET UG case heard again
Advocate Himanshu Joshi appeared before Justice Subodh Abhyankar and presented his side. He told the court, "The order has been issued without hearing our side."
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, "Due to sudden change in weather, there was chaos only in some centers of Indore. NEET UG exam was conducted smoothly in the rest of the country. It is not right to put a stay on the entire exam results due to the exam being affected in some centers.
NTA will be able to release NEET UG result
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pleaded before Justice Subodh Abhyankar, who was hearing the case, to amend the order given on May 15.
He said, "The government is ready to give a detailed reply to the petition with the list of affected centers. The Solicitor General’s arguments were opposed by the petitioner's advocate Mridul Bhatnagar.
After hearing both the sides, Justice Subodh Abhyankar ordered that NTA can declare the exam results of other centers except the affected exam centers in Indore. For now, the next hearing of this case will be held on 19 May in Indore Bench.
Exam affected due to power failure in some centers
NEET UG exam was conducted in the country on 4 May. During the exam, due to sudden change in weather in Indore, power was cut off in many centers. Students had to take the exam in candlelight in centers where power went off. After this, a student of Indore filed a petition in the division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court Indore through Advocate Mridul Bhatnagar.
Madhya Pradesh High Court sought answer from NTA as students could not give the paper in the dark.
The single bench of the division bench Indore, while hearing, had ordered to stop the release of NEET UG exam result on Thursday, May 15. Also, notices were issued to NTA, the electricity company and examination centers and replies were sought.
On May 16, the second day of the hearing, Advocate Himanshu Joshi and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared before the Indore Bench on behalf of the Central Government and provided various facts and information. After that, the Court modified its order.
Orders have been given to release the exam results of all centers except the centers affected by power failure. It brought relief to many students.