ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh HC Modifies Earlier Order Staying NEET UG Exam Results

Indore: Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench has modified the order to stay the NEET UG exam results. In the hearing held on Thursday, the court had stayed the NEET UG results, but lifted the stay a day later on Friday.

In fact, the Indore Bench held a special hearing on this case again on Friday. Advocate Himanshu Joshi was present on behalf of the central government in this hearing along with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

NEET UG case heard again

Advocate Himanshu Joshi appeared before Justice Subodh Abhyankar and presented his side. He told the court, "The order has been issued without hearing our side."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, "Due to sudden change in weather, there was chaos only in some centers of Indore. NEET UG exam was conducted smoothly in the rest of the country. It is not right to put a stay on the entire exam results due to the exam being affected in some centers.

NTA will be able to release NEET UG result

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pleaded before Justice Subodh Abhyankar, who was hearing the case, to amend the order given on May 15.

He said, "The government is ready to give a detailed reply to the petition with the list of affected centers. The Solicitor General’s arguments were opposed by the petitioner's advocate Mridul Bhatnagar.