ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore: Amit Shah Plants Sapling under Tree Plantation Mission Aimed at Creating World Record

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in the tree plantation campaign. 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', which was inaugurated by PM Modi in the past. This programme was held as part of Indore city's mission to create a world record of planting 51 lakh saplings.

Tree plantation campaign in Indore
Tree plantation campaign in Indore (X@DrMohanYadav51)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Indore and participated in a tree plantation campaign. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav welcomed the Home Minister on his arrival in Indore. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava etc. were present with the Chief Minister at the airport.

From the airport, Amit Shah directly reached Pitru Parvat in Indore city where he offered prayers at the Pitreshwar Hanuman temple. After that, the Home Minister also planted a Peepal tree in memory of his mother. So far in this drive, 11 lakh saplings have been planted in Indore. A world record of planting 51 lakh saplings is going to be made in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The state government has taken all necessary steps to achieve this record.

Pitru Parvat and Amit Shah reached the plantation site at Revati Range in the city. Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in the past and also planted a tree himself.

Traffic route diverted, tight security: Changes have been made in the city's traffic given Home Minister Amit Shah's program in Indore. The routes on which Amit Shah's convoy will pass have been diverted. Police personnel are deployed at every nook and corner. The tree plantation campaign was launched to protect the environment.

Read More:

1. PM Modi Crosses 100 Million Followers on X, Becomes Most Followed Current World Leader On Musk-owned Platform

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Indore and participated in a tree plantation campaign. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav welcomed the Home Minister on his arrival in Indore. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava etc. were present with the Chief Minister at the airport.

From the airport, Amit Shah directly reached Pitru Parvat in Indore city where he offered prayers at the Pitreshwar Hanuman temple. After that, the Home Minister also planted a Peepal tree in memory of his mother. So far in this drive, 11 lakh saplings have been planted in Indore. A world record of planting 51 lakh saplings is going to be made in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The state government has taken all necessary steps to achieve this record.

Pitru Parvat and Amit Shah reached the plantation site at Revati Range in the city. Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in the past and also planted a tree himself.

Traffic route diverted, tight security: Changes have been made in the city's traffic given Home Minister Amit Shah's program in Indore. The routes on which Amit Shah's convoy will pass have been diverted. Police personnel are deployed at every nook and corner. The tree plantation campaign was launched to protect the environment.

Read More:

1. PM Modi Crosses 100 Million Followers on X, Becomes Most Followed Current World Leader On Musk-owned Platform

TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESHAMIT SHAHWORLD RECORDTREE PLANTATIONAMIT SHAH MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.