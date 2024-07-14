Indore: Amit Shah Plants Sapling under Tree Plantation Mission Aimed at Creating World Record

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Indore and participated in a tree plantation campaign. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav welcomed the Home Minister on his arrival in Indore. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava etc. were present with the Chief Minister at the airport.

From the airport, Amit Shah directly reached Pitru Parvat in Indore city where he offered prayers at the Pitreshwar Hanuman temple. After that, the Home Minister also planted a Peepal tree in memory of his mother. So far in this drive, 11 lakh saplings have been planted in Indore. A world record of planting 51 lakh saplings is going to be made in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The state government has taken all necessary steps to achieve this record.

Pitru Parvat and Amit Shah reached the plantation site at Revati Range in the city. Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in the past and also planted a tree himself.

Traffic route diverted, tight security: Changes have been made in the city's traffic given Home Minister Amit Shah's program in Indore. The routes on which Amit Shah's convoy will pass have been diverted. Police personnel are deployed at every nook and corner. The tree plantation campaign was launched to protect the environment.