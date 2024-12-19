ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore Airport Set to Become India's First Zero-Waste Airport

A 3,000-square-foot material recovery facility at Indore Airport will ensure waste segregation from airlines, shops and gardens, to be inaugurated on December 22.

Indore, the country's cleanest city, is set to take another leap towards sustainability
Indore Airport is the country's first zero waste airport (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Indore: Indore, the country's cleanest city, is set to take another leap towards sustainability. On December 22, Indore Airport will officially become the first zero-waste airport in India. The airport will adopt a comprehensive waste management system where garbage from both the aircraft and the airport will be recycled, with wet waste converted into fertilizer. The airport's zero-waste initiative is based on the 4R concept: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Restore.

Revenue from Waste Management

Indore Airport's new waste management approach will be a multi-dimensional one. Waste generated throughout the airport--from the planes to the ground facilities--will be reduced, reused and recycled. In a significant shift, the airport will also produce fertilizer from wet waste, moving from paying the Municipal Corporation for waste disposal to earning revenue from it.

Recycling Plant Inauguration

A 3,000-square-foot material recovery facility has been established at the airport to ensure proper segregation of wet and dry waste from airlines, shops, gardens and toilets. This recycling plant will be inaugurated on December 22 by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjurapuram Rammohan Naidu.

Rising Passenger Traffic

In addition to this milestone, flights will soon resume from the old terminal of Indore Airport, which is expected to increase passenger traffic. Indore Airport has already earned recognition as the fourth-best airport in the country, surpassing Delhi and Hyderabad in terms of passenger facilities.

Acknowledging Contributions

MP Shankar Lalwani expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Safai Mitras, airport employees and officials, who made this achievement possible. The zero-waste airport project has been significantly supported by Indigo Airlines, which contributed to the plant’s construction through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. The Airport Authority, AAS and the Indore Municipal Corporation also played key roles in bringing this project to fruition.

