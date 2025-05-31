Indore 16th City To Get Metro After PM Modi Flags Off Service

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first metro project for Indore, which became the 16th city to get the urban mobility service.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held during the chief ministership of Kamal Nath. Work started on a war footing during Shivraj Singh Chauhan's tenure, who had given the responsibility to then MD Manish Singh to expedite the work. The trial run was flagged off by Chauhan in September 2023.

After several trial runs and the construction of six stations in the priority corridor, the Madhya Pradesh government considered the final launch of the service.

After being flagged off by Modi, the service will cover six kilometres from Gandhinagar to TCS Square in Indore. Women will be the maiden passengers to avail the service, followed by the general public, who can travel free of cost for a week.

A bus service for taking commuters to the metro stations will be provided. The entry and exit gates of all stations have been equipped with escalators, staircases and ticket kiosks for passengers. The fully air-conditioned stations will have round-the-clock security.

"There will be about 16 stations on the 17-kilometre track, which will start within six months. A 31-kilometre route has been planned in the first phase, and an elevated track will be constructed in the second phase from Robot Square to Khajrana Square," Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.