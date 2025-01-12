ETV Bharat / bharat

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Set To Grace Republic Day Parade As Chief Guest

New Delhi: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to grace the upcoming Republic Day celebration in the national capital as the Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

It is learnt that Subianto is unlikely to travel to Pakistan immediately after concluding his trip to India after New Delhi raised the issue.

Jakarta planned a trip to Pakistan by the Indonesian President after his visit to New Delhi, Pakistan media had reported.

India is yet to formally announce this year's Republic Day chief guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Subianto during his visit.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend the Republic Day celebration. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the occasion in 2023.

There was no Republic Day Chief guest in 2021 and 2022 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebration.