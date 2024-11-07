Indo-US Ties Will Grow Stronger Under Trump: Chirag Paswan

Patna: Union minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday asserted that ties between India and the US would grow "stronger" under President-elect Donald Trump with whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "good friendship". Talking to reporters here, Paswan slammed the Justin Trudeau administration in Canada for allegedly encouraging "pro-Khalistani" activities on its soil which got manifested into "anti-Hindu" protests at a temple.

"Our Prime Minister always had a good friendship with Trump. Their relations were cordial even while Trump was out of power. In the current scenario, the Indo-US ties are bound to grow stronger", the Union minister added. Asked about the violent protests outside a temple in Canada recently, the leader said, "The incident is deplorable and raises concerns about the Canadian government's stance which has been anti-Hindu and pro-Khalistani".

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president also predicted "one-sided (ek tarfa)" outcome in favour of the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls and byelections in a number of places. "I will be hitting the campaign trail next week in Bihar where my party is working to ensure victory of NDA in all four assembly seats where bypolls are scheduled. I will also canvass in Jharkhand, where my party is contesting the Chatra seat and lending its support to partners in the remaining ones", said Paswan.

He also expressed grief over the death of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, who passed away "just on the eve of Chhath, which had become synonymous with her rendition of devotional songs". Paswan also made light of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad speaking derisively about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's conduct at a function where he had tried to touch the feet of former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader R K Sinha.

"If somebody shows respect for another person, we should respect that instead of making snide remarks", said Paswan.