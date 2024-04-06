Indo-Russian Education Summit 2024: Strengthening Educational Ties between Russia and India

New Delhi: Rossotrudnichestvo in collaboration with the Embassy of Russia in New Delhi, Russian House and Rus Education, is organising the Indo-Russian Education Summit to be held in New Delhi from April 11 to 13, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi said. This landmark event aims to foster collaboration and facilitate exchanges between educational institutions in Russia and India, further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Indo-Russian Education Summit will unfold over three remarkable days, offering an unparalleled platform for top Indian institutions and prestigious Russian universities to engage in transformative dialogues and exchanges. It is poised to be a dynamic convergence of intellect and innovation, featuring a rich tapestry of activities, including insightful panel discussions, interactive round table conferences, and captivating exhibitions, designed to foster profound networking opportunities and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

A crowning jewel of the summit will be the distinguished presence of not one, but four Deputy Ministers from the Russian Federation, representing pivotal sectors such as education, energy, social and economic development, and science & technology. This illustrious participation underscores the unwavering commitment of both nations to deepen collaboration across diverse domains, further cementing the robust ties between Russia and India.

Moreover, the summit will be graced by the attendance of 104 esteemed delegates hailing from 51 prestigious universities across the expanse of the Russian Federation. Among them, 21 esteemed Chancellors (Rectors) and 12 Vice-Chancellors (Vice-Rectors), along with other distinguished representatives, will add significant academic prestige and gravitas to the event, enriching the discourse with their profound insights and expertise.

In a momentous announcement set to reverberate throughout the educational landscape, the Russian Federation extends a generous offer of 500 free scholarship seats across various courses, spanning from medical sciences, engineering, nuclear science, aviation, management, aerospace and more.

This altruistic initiative reflects Russia's steadfast commitment to empowering students from India with unparalleled educational opportunities, additionally, Rus Education pledges scholarships worth Rs 40 lakhs, further democratising access to quality education for deserving candidates.

Furthermore, the summit will feature an extensive exhibition where Russian universities will showcase a wide range of courses, including MBBS in Russia, engineering, nuclear science, aviation, management, aerospace and many others. This provides a unique opportunity for Indian students to directly engage with representatives from these universities and gain first-hand information about the diverse educational offerings available to them.

The Indo-Russian Education Summit 2024 promises to be a transformative milestone in the realm of international education, serving as a beacon of opportunity and enlightenment for Indian students. This monumental gathering not only offers a gateway to invaluable insights into the myriad career prospects awaiting them in Russia but also unveils a myriad of options post-graduation, empowering them to chart a course toward a prosperous future.

Russia has invited students, University representatives, business entities and all other stakeholders to join in this historic endeavour as both countries embark on a journey of collaboration, innovation and enlightenment, propelling the educational partnership between Russia and India to unprecedented heights.

