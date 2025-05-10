Indo-Pak Showdown: Kandla Port Halts Activities; Maritime Security For Ports, Terminals Increased

Kutch: Amidst high alerts and blackouts in several border districts due to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, the authorities of Kandla Port in the Kutch district of Gujarat shut down all activities around 3 pm on Saturday. The entire economic activity of the city is centred on the port, as Kandla is known as India's hub for exporting grains and importing oil.
The Directorate General of Shipping, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has increased maritime security for ports, terminals and Indian-flagged vessels to "MARSEC Level 2 or heightened security", considering the ongoing conflict, a senior government official said. The directive was issued on May 8, the official added.
The International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, developed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), forms a crucial part of the SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) Convention. It was adopted in response to growing global concerns over maritime security, especially in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
One of the core components of the ISPS Code is the classification of security levels. These levels are designed to ensure that ships and port facilities can operate securely under varying threats.
Security Level 2 involves maintaining appropriate additional protective security measures for a defined period in response to a heightened risk. This level is activated before an incident occurs, often as a precautionary measure based on credible information. It requires the escalation of standard procedures and close monitoring of threat updates.
Earlier this month, India banned ships bearing the flag of Pakistan from visiting any Indian port. Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of key maritime projects to ensure normal cargo movement and directed officials to ensure that the business remains normal.
The Western Railway has also suspended several night-time trains passing through Bhuj, en route to Rajasthan, due to security concerns. Some trains have also been short-terminated or cancelled. Additionally, trains bound for the border areas of Punjab, like Amritsar and Firozpur, have been halted amid blackout protocols. Long-distance trains to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab have been severely affected.
