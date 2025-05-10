ETV Bharat / bharat

Indo-Pak Showdown: Kandla Port Halts Activities; Maritime Security For Ports, Terminals Increased

Kutch: Amidst high alerts and blackouts in several border districts due to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, the authorities of Kandla Port in the Kutch district of Gujarat shut down all activities around 3 pm on Saturday. The entire economic activity of the city is centred on the port, as Kandla is known as India's hub for exporting grains and importing oil.

The Directorate General of Shipping, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has increased maritime security for ports, terminals and Indian-flagged vessels to "MARSEC Level 2 or heightened security", considering the ongoing conflict, a senior government official said. The directive was issued on May 8, the official added.

The International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, developed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), forms a crucial part of the SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) Convention. It was adopted in response to growing global concerns over maritime security, especially in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

One of the core components of the ISPS Code is the classification of security levels. These levels are designed to ensure that ships and port facilities can operate securely under varying threats.