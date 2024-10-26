French Tourist Dies In Jaisalmer Hotel; Cause Unknown

Jaisalmer: The death of a foreign woman in a hotel in the urban area of ​​Jaisalmer district, adjacent to the international border, important from the tourism point of view, caused a sensation.

53-year-old French tourist, George Silvi, came to Jaisalmer on Thursday with a group, put up in a private hotel. The woman was also not keeping well and consulted a medic at the hotel. She died in her room late Friday night.

The cause of her death which has sent panic ripples among the guests, is yet to be ascertained. The hotel management informed the Kotwali police about the death on Saturday morning. The police collected the body of the quinquagenarian tourist and sent it to the Government Jawahar Hospital in the district.

Kotwali police station in-charge Sawai Singh said a case has been registered followed by the launch of an investigation. The family members of the woman have been informed through the embassy. The autopsy on the deceased was awaiting the consent of her family.