Indo-Myanmar Int'l Border Fence Should Be Completed Soon, Border Movement Should Be Stopped: Manipur Congress Chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh

Tezpur (Assam): Welcoming Central government’s approval of Rs. 31000 crore for construction of barbed wire fence along the Indo-Myanmar border, Manipur Pradesh Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Wednesday urged the centre to expedite the process for the sake of lasting peace in the state.

The northeastern state had been on the boil since May 2023 after tension between two communities took an ugly turn leading to death of over 200 people and displacement of thousands belonging to both the communities. The BJP led government in Manipur had earlier blamed unabated influx from other side of the border as one of the main reason behind the violence.

It may be mentioned here that India has 1643 kms of International border with Myanmar which includes 520 km in Arunachal Pradesh, 215 km in Nagaland, 398 km in Manipur and 510 km of border in Mizoram.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's senior journalist Pranab Kumar Das, Meghachandra said, "One of the reason for the violence in Manipur is lack of barbed wire fencing along the international border”.

“The law and order situation has gone out of control due to illegal immigration from the other side of the border,” he said. Meghachandra said the Centre should allocate more funds to complete the barbed wire fence along the international border and complete it as soon as possible as many illegal immigrants enter Manipur from the Kankapki Moreh and Churachandpur border areas and indulge in militant activities in Manipur. “This is because the instability in neighboring Myanmar has consequently destabilized Manipur through infiltration into India,”he said.