Turbulence-Hit Srinagar IndiGo Flight Request To Enter Pak Airspace Rejected: DGCA Statement

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday said the crew of an IndiGo flight from the national capital to Srinagar on Wednesday had sought permission to enter the Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence, but the request was rejected.

In a detailed statement about the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said there was no injury to any passengers who were on the flight and that the aircraft's "nose radome" was damaged.

The incident of the aircraft encountering turbulence is being probed by the DGCA.

On Wednesday, IndiGo's A321 neo aircraft operating flight 6E 2142 encountered a hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot.

"As per crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route, however, it was not approved.