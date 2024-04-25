IndiGo Places Order for 30 Wide-Body A350-900 Planes

15 hours ago

IndiGo, revealed on Thursday that it had placed an order for thirty A350-900 wide-body aircraft.

New Delhi: The country's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday announced placing an order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes. The airline, which is expanding its international presence, has till now been operating only narro-body Airbus aircraft except for two Boeing 777 planes leased from Turkish Airlines for operations on the Istanbul route.

In a release, the carrier said it has entered the "wide body space with an order for 30 firm Airbus A350-900 aircraft". These planes will be powered by Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engine.

"The exact configuration of the aircraft will be decided at a later stage, and the deliveries are expected to start from 2027. In addition to the 30 firm A350-900 order, IndiGo has purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft, at its discretion, for possible future needs under certain conditions," it said.

Currently, IndiGo operates over 350 aircraft. In June last year, IndiGo placed the largest ever single aircraft order by any airline for 500 aircraft with Airbus.

