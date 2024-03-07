Indigo Passenger Shares Photo of Cushion-less seats in Flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal

Hyderabad: A woman passenger of Indigo on Thursday posted a picture of seats, without cushions, and in a sarcastic way hoped that she would land safely at her destination.

The woman identified as Yavanika Raj Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted, "Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely!:) This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465 (sic)." A user identified as NK replied in sarcastic way, "Btw, you won’t believe this may actually be more comfy than the cushion they’ll actually provide (sic)"

Another user posted, "Wow massaging seats". A user identified as Chirag Barj gave a cryptic reply and posted, "I hope these seats are of 0₹ during web checkin (sic)."

A user Parag Mandpe wrote, "Saw a similar seat while flying Indigo from Mumbai to Indore last week. They fixed the cushion only after the actual passenger turned up. May be they are facing cushion shortage and using as per demand! (sic)."

Indigo in their reply to Shah on X, stated, "Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required (sic). "We are committed to providing the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to our customers. ~Team IndiGo (sic)," the airline stated.