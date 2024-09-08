What Happened On IndiGo's Delhi-Varanasi Flight That Airline Had To Issue An Apology?

New Delhi: IndiGo issued an apology after flyers on a Delhi-Varanasi flight on September 5 experienced discomfort due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system.
Responding to the entire matter, sources within IndiGo stated that the AC was functioning properly, but a temperature shift caused the cabin to heat up, leading to panic among the passengers. "We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024," read a press statement from the airlines.
" The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation," added the statement.
The video of the incident, which took place on Thursday on flight 6E 2235, shows flyers in utter discomfort. Reportedly, several passengers fainted due to intense heat and suffocation, while others were seen using magazines to cool themselves.
This is not the first that the domestic carrier has to apologise to its passengers. A similar incident happened earlier in June on the Delhi-Bagdogra flight when the AC of an IndiGo flight stopped working for an hour. Elderly people among the passengers faced breathing difficulties due to suffocation. Angry passengers said they had no idea what had happened and they felt like being 'hijacked'.
Responding to the entire chaos, IndiGo issued a statement and said, "IndiGo flight 6E 2521 between Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates, and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control."
In October 2023, a Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight returned to Singapore shortly after take-off over a “baggage error”. Just an hour after take-off, the plane was compelled to turn around and land at Changi Airport as it was revealed that the baggage of the previous passengers had not been offloaded. In November of the same year, an Indigo Airlines ATR passenger flight was slightly damaged when a tractor carrying belongings collided with it at the Chennai Domestic Airport.
Despite no casualties, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) flight safety officials, while inspecting the damaged aircraft back then, had denied permission to resume operation, stating that the flight was unfit to fly again immediately.
