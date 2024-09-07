ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Issues Apology After Flyers Experience Discomfort on Delhi-Varanasi Flight

By ANI

Published : 16 hours ago

IndiGo Airlines faced backlash after passengers on flight 6E 2235 from Delhi to Varanasi experienced extreme heat due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system. The airline apologised and attributed the problem to temperature fluctuations.

Representative Image (ANI)
Representative Image (ANI)

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines issued an apology on Saturday after passengers aboard the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced difficulties after the aircraft's air conditioning system malfunctioned and led to chaotic conditions in the aircraft.

Responding to the entire matter, sources within IndiGo stated that the AC was functioning properly, but a temperature shift caused the cabin to heat up, leading to panic among the passengers. "We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024," read a press statement from the airlines.

" The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation," added the statement.

The video of the incident, which took place on Thursday on flight 6E 2235, shows flyers in utter discomfort.
Reportedly, several passengers fainted due to intense heat and suffocation, while others were seen using magazines to cool themselves.

In a similar incident earlier in June, a similar incident took place in June this year on the Delhi-Bagdogra flight when the AC of an IndiGo flight stopped working for an hour. Elderly people among the passengers faced breathing difficulties due to suffocation. Angry passengers said they had no idea what had happened and they felt like being 'hijacked'.

Responding to the entire chaos, IndiGo issued a statement and said, "IndiGo flight 6E 2521 between Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates, and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control."

