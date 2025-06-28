IndiGo Flight To Lucknow Cancelled At Ranchi Airport After Tyre Fault Detected; Passengers Rerouted

Ranchi: In a precautionary move prioritising passenger safety, IndiGo flight 6E 925 from Kolkata, scheduled to operate via Ranchi to Patna and Lucknow, was cancelled on Friday after a technical fault was suspected in the aircraft's front tyre. The incident occurred at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport just before the scheduled departure.

Ranchi Airport Director RR Maurya said the issue arose during the aircraft's landing at Ranchi, where the pilot reported an anomaly in the nose wheel and requested inspection immediately. Airport authorities cancelled the flight abruptly after an examination. It was confirmed that a front wheel had a major fault, leading the airport authorities to cancel the flight as a safety measure.

Officials said that the cancelled flight was originally scheduled to depart for Patna at 3.40 pm. Passengers bound for Patna were ferried by road; meanwhile, those headed for Lucknow were slotted into alternate flights via different routes.

Despite the efforts, the abrupt cancellation sparked frustration among passengers, with some creating a scene at the airport. The airport administration, in coordination with IndiGo Airlines, worked promptly to manage the crowd and ensure alternative travel options for all passengers. IndiGo issued an apology for the inconvenience, reiterating that the safety of its passengers remains the airline's highest priority.

"The timely alertness of the pilot and swift inspection prevented what could have turned into a major safety issue," said Maurya. This incident follows recent disruptions at Ranchi Airport due to adverse weather conditions. Just days earlier, a flight from Delhi was redirected, and another from Bhubaneswar had to be diverted to Raipur due to poor visibility.