IndiGo Flight Suffers Bird Hit At Ranchi; Passengers Safe

Ranchi: A case of bird hit was reported at Ranchi airport on Monday. An IndiGo aircraft coming from Patna to Ranchi was hit by a bird which could be an eagle or a vulture on the nose cone while it was preparing to land. To be on the safe side, the pilot did not land immediately in order to take stock of the damage. The landing was done after he analyzed the craft from every angle while being in the air.

Officials of the IndiGo management have stated that the plane has been grounded and is being inspected in detail. The flight had taken off from Patna at 11.95 am and was supposed to land in Ranchi at 11.55 am. The landing got slightly delayed because of the bird hit. ETV Bharat came to know that the impact of the bird hit was such that the blood of the bird was splattered on the nose cone.

All the passengers are said to be safe. Sources said the plane was to proceed to Kolkata but since it was grounded some of the Kolkata bound passengers were flown by a different plane. The arrangements for the others to fly out have been made for June 3 and 4.

Interestingly on May 21, a Delhi-Srinagar flight was caught in turbulence near Amritsar. The pilot had sought permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control (ATC) to enter Pakistani air space which was denied. The plane had to proceed on its designated route and its nose was damaged. The turbulence led to a commotion inside the flight but the pilot had managed to make a safe landing at Srinagar.