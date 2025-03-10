IndiGo Flight Narrowly Escapes Collision At Hyderabad Airport; Probe Ordered

Hyderabad: A major tragedy was averted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here in Telangana on Sunday morning when an IndiGo flight from Goa narrowly avoided a collision with another plane on the runway.
According to officials, the incident took place on Sunday when IndiGo Airline flight (6E-6973), carrying 150 passengers, was en route from Goa to Visakhapatnam with a scheduled stop at Shamshabad.
“As the plane approached the airport, Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorised the landing. As the pilot set up the hydraulic landing gear and touched down, he saw another plane on the same runway, preparing to take off,” they said. “Reacting swiftly, the pilot immediately lifted the aircraft back into the air, preventing a potential accident.”
The flight had to remain in a holding pattern for 10 minutes, circling the airport before making a safe landing. “Passengers and airport authorities heaved a sigh of relief following the incident. After a brief halt, the flight resumed its journey to Visakhapatnam without further complications,” said an airport official.
Meanwhile, authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.
Recent Incidents Involving IndiGo
This comes weeks after another tragedy was avoided at Hyderabad Airport when a cargo plane from Chennai landed with faulty landing gear. The pilot requested permission for an emergency landing at the airport, which ATC approved and cleared the runway.
On Saturday, the tail section of an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft scraped against the runway at Chennai Airport during the landing. The DGCA is probing five such incidents already that took place in the past two years for the airline.
