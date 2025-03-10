ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Flight Narrowly Escapes Collision At Hyderabad Airport; Probe Ordered

Hyderabad: A major tragedy was averted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here in Telangana on Sunday morning when an IndiGo flight from Goa narrowly avoided a collision with another plane on the runway.

According to officials, the incident took place on Sunday when IndiGo Airline flight (6E-6973), carrying 150 passengers, was en route from Goa to Visakhapatnam with a scheduled stop at Shamshabad.

“As the plane approached the airport, Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorised the landing. As the pilot set up the hydraulic landing gear and touched down, he saw another plane on the same runway, preparing to take off,” they said. “Reacting swiftly, the pilot immediately lifted the aircraft back into the air, preventing a potential accident.”

The flight had to remain in a holding pattern for 10 minutes, circling the airport before making a safe landing. “Passengers and airport authorities heaved a sigh of relief following the incident. After a brief halt, the flight resumed its journey to Visakhapatnam without further complications,” said an airport official.